Mark Consuelos Waited 30 Years for Broadway—His Son Did It in 3 Months

Mark Consuelos is Live every weekday morning with his wife and co-host Kelly Ripa, but since March 27, he's been giving live a whole new meaning. Consuelos makes his Broadway debut in Noël Coward’s Fallen Angels alongside stars Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara, now in performances through June 7 at the Todd Haimes Theatre. It seems Broadway runs in the family; he's not the only Consuelos debuting on the Main Stem this season.

”It took me 30 years to get on Broadway and it took him three months out of college. It's kind of annoying,” jokes Consuelos of his son, Joaquin, making his Broadway debut as Young Biff in Death of a Salesman at the Winter Garden Theatre. “No, we're so proud. We're so, so proud.”

Despite taking 30 years to make it to Broadway, the dream was always alive for Consuelos. But between juggling a morning show, working in different cities and short hiatuses, he was never able to make it to work. "Now that I'm here anchored in New York, I talked to my agents, and said, 'Listen, I really would love to get back on the stage,'" he shares.

Consuelos' return to the stage comes both at an ideal time and in the perfect production for the actor. “Usually when I read a script, it takes me a few sittings,” Consuelos admits. “I read for half an hour, maybe take a nap, go back and read another screen, read the rest of it. I sat and read this from start to finish. I didn't leave the table.”

Coward’s 1925 comedy was almost banned ahead of its original premiere, thanks to the contemplation of adultery and admissions of premarital sex—both done by women—and the even more scandalous idea of two ladies getting drunk onstage. Over a century later, that very same play is running on Broadway.

While live theater and a live morning show are very different jobs, Consuelos notes one similarity. “The only thing that is kind of reminiscent is that I'm surrounded by really brilliant women in all parts of my day,” he says. “In the morning, there's no one better than Kelly Ripa. She's a genius. And then I get to come here and I'm surrounded by this cast.” In addition to Byrne and O'Hara, Tracee Chimo, Christopher Fitzgerald and Aasif Mandvi round out the supporting cast. “One giant next to each other,” Consuelos says of his leading ladies. “And so hopefully they'll just drag me along.”

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