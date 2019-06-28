Tickets Are Now on Sale for Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the acclaimed magic show Derren Brown: Secret, arriving on Broadway this fall for a limited run. Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman will co-direct the production, which will begin previews on September 6 and open on September 15 at the Cort Theatre.



Written by Brown, Nyman and O'Connor, Derren Brown: Secret transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion. This theatrical experience challenges audiences to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide their lives.



Derren Brown: Secret will feature scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff and projection design by Caite Hevner.



The limited engagement will run through January 4, 2020.