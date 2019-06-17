Sponsored
Charlie Pollock, Shoshana Bean, Olivia Valli and Leslie Kritzer
(Photos: Getty, Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com, c/o Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

This Week's #LiveAtFive Guests Include Waitress Star Shoshana Bean, Beetlejuice's Leslie Kritzer & More

by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 17, 2019

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest new shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, June 17: Charlie Pollock of Pretty Woman

Charlie Pollock recently joined the cast of Pretty Woman as Philip Stuckey and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, June 17, to talk all about it. He has previously been seen on Broadway in Urinetown, 9 to 5 and Violet. Pollock's screen credits include The Good Wife, As the World Turns, The Good Fight and more. Be sure to tune in to this live interview and ask him all your questions!

Tuesday, June 18: Shoshana Bean of Waitress

Shoshana Bean is currently starring as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway. This marks her return to the Great White Way stage for the first time since she took over the role of Elphaba in Wicked from Idina Menzel. Bean has released four albums and has toured the world doing solo concerts. Don't miss out on hearing from this Broadway star when she visits #LiveAtFive on Tuesday, June 18.

Wednesday, June 19: Olivia Valli of Jersey Boys

Olivia Valli is currently making her off-Broadway debut in Jersey Boys. Valli is the granddaughter of Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli and is playing the role based on her grandmother, Mary Delgado. She has previously appeared in the national touring production of Wicked and also understudied Elphaba. Tune in to hear the rising star talk about keeping Jersey Boys in the family when she is a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, June 19.

Thursday, June 20: Leslie Kritzer of Beetlejuice

Leslie Kritzer is currently singing "Day-O" eight times a week as Delia in Beetlejuice. She has previously been seen on Broadway in Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Something Rotten, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim and A Catered Affair. Make sure to watch Kritzer's interview live on Thursday, June 20, to hear her talk all about bringing Tim Burton's classic movie to life on stage.

P.S. Did you know that #LiveAtFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.

