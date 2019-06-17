Pretty Woman Alum Tommy Bracco Will Compete on Season 21 of CBS' Big Brother

Tommy Bracco, the Broadway alum most recently seen as Giulio in Pretty Woman: The Musical, will take to the small screen as part of the 21st season of the CBS reality series Big Brother. The new season will receive a two-night premiere scheduled for June 25 and 26.



Bracco, who is among 16 contestants set to compete to win $500,000, follows in the footsteps of fellow stage vet Frankie J. Grande, who was seen on the 16th edition of Big Brother.



In addition to Pretty Woman (he played his final performance on June 9), Bracco's stage résumé includes a Broadway-debut turn in Newsies and an off-Broadway appearance in The Hairy Ape. He was also seen in City Center's recent anniversary staging of A Chorus Line.



Before his turn on Big Brother, learn about Bracco's road to Broadway in his episode of Broadway.com's Gotta Dance below.



