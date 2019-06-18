Sponsored
Charlie Pollock on Being a 'Giddy Schoolgirl' Joining Pretty Woman and Singing at Parent-Teacher Talent Shows

by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 18, 2019
Charlie Pollock
(Photos by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Charlie Pollock is back on Broadway in Pretty Woman as misogynistic lawyer Phillip Stuckey, a role he took over from original cast member Jason Danieley. It's been five years since Pollock was last seen on a Broadway stage in Violet, and he was more than thrilled when he found out that he would be hanging out on Rodeo Drive. "I was in rehearsal when my agent called," Pollock told Beth Stevens in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive."It's so funny because I got giddy. I was literally like a giddy schoolgirl. The whole cast and company have been super supportive and the show is such a joy bomb that I get to sour up a little bit."

While Pollock may just now be joining the Broadway cast, he has a long history with Pretty Woman. "I did a couple of the readings early on," he said. "I read as Phil Stuckey, so this feels very full-circle to me. I had a crazy song that was all about making money and selling things that's gone. There was another song in its place that got cut in Chicago that Jason Danieley sang beautifully because he's got the greatest voice in New York. Now, the song is about 16 bars which has been fun because I only have to sing 16 bars."

As someone who has seen the fan-favorite musical transform into what it is today, Pollock reflected on the necessary changes that happened for the story to go from the screen to the stage. "They strengthened Vivian's character so much," he said. "She's super inspiring. I think in the movie she was inspiring, but they really honed in and drilled that down which is awesome."

Although Pollock is used to stepping into the spotlight, there's a very specific audience that still makes him feel uneasy. "The most nervous I ever get is having to do the parent-teacher talent show at my kid's school. It's horrifying," Pollock said. "One time me and Bradley Dean (Dear Evan Hansen) were singing at this talent show saying, 'This is insanely nerve-racking.' I sang a song from Once, obviously."

Be sure to catch Pollock in Pretty Woman, playing at the Nederlander Theatre.

Watch the entire #LiveAtFive episode below!

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
