Benj Pasek, Michael Benjamin Washington, Antoinette Nwandu Join 2019-2020 Tony Awards Nominating Committee

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 18, 2019
The Tony Awards administration committee has announced the nominating committee for the 2019-2020 Broadway season. New members include Tony-winning songwriter Benj Pasek (Dear Evan Hansen), acclaimed actor Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band) and Lortel-winning playwright Antoinette Nwandu (Pass Over).

The nominating committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the administration committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2019-2020 committee of Tony nominators will include 54 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.

The 2019-2020 nominating committee includes:

  • Warren Adams—director/choreographer/producer**
  • Emily Altman—attorney/foundation president
  • Bob Alwine—associate producer, Goodspeed Musicals
  • Becky Ann Baker—actor**
  • Pun Bandhu—actor/producer**
  • Milly Barranger—author/educator
  • Suzy Benzinger—costume designer
  • Brenda Braxton—actor/author
  • Christopher Burney—artistic director, New York Stage and Film**
  • Kathleen Chalfant—actor**
  • Dawn Chiang—lighting designer
  • Eisa Davis—actor/writer/singer/songwriter
  • Carmen de Lavallade—choreographer
  • Kristoffer Diaz—playwright
  • Jerry Dixon—actor/director
  • Judith Dolan—costume designer
  • Jill BC Du Boff—sound designer**
  • John Erman—director/producer
  • Tim Federle—novelist/playwright
  • Peter Jay Fernandez—actor/educator
  • Kamilah Forbes—executive producer, The Apollo Theatre**
  • Scott Frankel—composer
  • Maija Garcia—choreographer
  • Anna Glass—executive director, Dance Theatre of Harlem
  • Mason Granger—director of grants, Hearst Foundation
  • Katori Hall—playwright
  • Ann Harada—actor
  • JoAnn Hunter—actor/choreographer
  • Branden Jacobs-Jenkins—playwright
  • Michael Kantor—executive producer, American Masters
  • Celia Keenan-Bolger—actor
  • John Kilgore—sound designer**
  • Nina Lannan—general manager**
  • Priscilla Lopez—actor
  • Martyna Majok—playwright
  • John Mauceri—conductor
  • Jonathan McCrory—director/artistic director, National Black Theatre**
  • Sheila Nevins—president, HBO Documentary Films
  • Jim Nicola—director/artistic director, New York Theatre Workshop**
  • Antoinette Nwandu—playwright**
  • Peter Parnell—playwright/librettist
  • Benj Pasek—songwriter**
  • Neil Patel—scenic designer**
  • Rosalba Rolón—artistic director, Pregones Theater
  • Daphne Ruben-Vega—actor
  • Sarah Ruhl—playwright**
  • Don Scardino—actor/director
  • Kimberly Senior—freelance director
  • Natasha Sinha—producer/dramaturg/director of artistic programs, Signature Theatre**
  • Randy Skinner—choreographer/director
  • Niegel Smith—director/performance artist/artistic director, The Flea**
  • Michael Stotts—managing director, Papermill Playhouse**
  • Michael Benjamin Washington—playwright/actor**
  • Mark Wendland—scenic designer

**denotes new nominating committee member

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

