Andrew Garfield Top Choice to Lead Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! Film; Netflix Will Produce

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 19, 2019
Andrew Garfield
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Actions speak louder than words, but as of right now, Variety is saying that Tony-winning actor Andrew Garfield is the top choice to play Jon, the role inspired by Jonathan Larson, in the upcoming screen version of the Rent creator's off-Broadway musical Tick, Tick...Boom! Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda will direct the previously announced movie, which has been acquired for production by Netflix.

Garfield won a 2018 Tony Award for his heartrending turn as Prior Walter in Angels in America. His credits also include a Tony-nommed turn as Biff in Death of a Salesman and an Oscar-nominated performance as Desmond Doss in Hacksaw Ridge. The Tick, Tick...Boom! film would mark Garfield's first major singing role.

Set in 1990, Tick, Tick...Boom! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia—which he hopes will be the next great American musical, finally give him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend, Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate, Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high-paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety—wondering if his dream is worth the cost.

Confirmed casting and additional details about Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! film will be announced at a later date.

