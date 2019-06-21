Oklahoma! Standout Patrick Vaill on His 'Sketchy and Fantastic' Early Dance Career, Celine Dion Smooches & More

Patrick Vaill in Oklahoma! (Photo by Little Fang)

The Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! has Broadway audiences buzzing for many reasons: director Daniel Fish's experimental spin on the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, Tony winner Ali Stroker's incredible performance as Ado Annie, the intermission chili. Patrick Vaill's unique take on the usually rough and tough Jud Fry also has those visiting the Circle in the Square Theatre in awe—especially during the musical's pivotal final moments. Vaill's more tender portrayal of the character has left some theatergoers questioning everything they thought they knew about this antagonist—and subsequently, this musical. Though this is certainly a breakout performance for Vaill, Oklahoma! isn't his first rodeo. Broadway.com spoke with the New York City native about his early dance career, making his Broadway debut in the Ethan Hawke-led Macbeth and meeting his idol Celine Dion at the Met Ball.

Fancy Footwork

Vaill grew up as a dancer. "My mom used to take me to ballet class when I was five and six in an attic in Carnegie Hall, which was pretty sketchy and fantastic," he recalls. "We would run around the room the way kids do." This was hardly just a childhood hobby for Vaill. "I was in The Nutcracker at City Ballet when I was seven. As a young child, being in a giant theater and seeing all of these moving pieces was pretty intoxicating to be around," he says. "I kept getting into trouble because I would sort of wander off and stand and stare at things going on backstage because it was so interesting."

The Play's the Thing

Don't get it twisted—Vaill is a big fan of musicals. "One of my earliest inspirations was Michael Hayden in Carousel," he remembers. He's also a geek for straight plays: "I took a Tennessee Williams course in college. I remember going to the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center and watching Elizabeth Ashley in Sweet Bird of Youth at the Shakespeare Theatre in D.C. I watched Jessica Lange in A Streetcar Named Desire. I then saw Jessica Lange in The Glass Menagerie," he says. "Tennessee Williams was an enormous sort of jumping off point into heavy-duty obsession with theatrical goings on." What's his ultimate dream? "I would love to do a new Tony Kushner play. That would just—that would kill me. In the best way!"

Dreamy Debut

After getting his MFA from NYU's Graduate Acting Pro­gram, Vaill auditioned for the 2013 production of Macbeth starring Ethan Hawke in the titular role. "That was a joy. Ethan Hawke has always been a huge hero of mine. I made sure I came correct to this audition to play Graymalkin slash Messenger. I didn’t quite understand what that meant because Graymalkin is mentioned but not actually a character," Vaill remembers. "[Director] Jack O’Brien said, ‘No, no, no, no, no. This is a demonic being.’ We worked a little bit, and I remember finishing and him saying, ‘You’re pretty sick, aren’t you?’" That was a compliment for Vaill, who landed the job and his first Great White Way credit. "The whole experience was amazing. Ethan Hawke was like the best quarterback that you could ever imagine." Vaill recalls a particularly meaningful moment he had with Hawke. "When you have a really small part, it’s precious to you," he explains. "I remember Ethan coming up to me on a break and saying, ‘Hey man, I can’t wait to get to our scene. It’s going to be so fun!’ I was so nervous, but I felt very taken care of in that moment."

Oklahoma! OK?

Before he shared the stage with Ethan Hawke and and got MFA from New York University, Vaill attended Bard College, where Fish premiered his production. "He cast me as Jud. I was sort of taken aback by that casting," Vaill says. "But Daniel very gradually coaxed me away from any pre-conceived notions about who this person was and what this play was. He was a huge force in me deciding this is what I wanted to do." Vaill is still walking around in Jud Fry's tattered cowboy boots. "This production is just thrilling. You walk into a plywood box filled with guns and streamers and think, ‘What is about to happen?' It's this very close examination of a text we thought we knew, a story we thought we knew, a people we thought we knew, and it gives them the full weight of who they are."

Inside the Met Ball

Being in a hot-ticket revival comes with some exciting perks—like being invited to the ultimate party of the year: the Met Ball. Vaill attended with co-star Damon Daunno. In a celeb-filled gala, what was the highlight? "Well, I went up to Celine Dion, and I told her that she was meaningful to me. She kissed me on both cheeks and said, 'Merci.'" he said. "Then Joan Collins told me I had a sexual energy, which made me feel like I could lay down and die."

Tales of the Box Social

One of the most pivotal scenes in Oklahoma! happens during a picnic basket auction at the eagerly anticipated box social. Vaill's character Jud saves up all he has to bid on a basket made by his obsession Laurey. So, what's in Vaill's dream basket? "It’s a picnic. It’s probably warm outside, so you don’t want anything too heavy. Oooh—cold fried chicken! With coleslaw and a really light potato salad—not with mayonnaise but with a vinaigrette. And a bottle of wine." Who made it? "Days off are few and far between, but my current pop culture obsession is the new Tales of the City on Netflix. I’ve cried every episode, and I love Murray Bartlett. He can make my picnic basket. Murray Bartlett, please make me a picnic basket!"



Photos by Caitlin McNaney | Video directed and edited by Mark Hayes