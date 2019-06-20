Hear the People Sing with James Corden in This Revolutionary Les Misérables Edition of Crosswalk the Musical

Get ready for pastry-eating, flag-waving and James Corden dressed as Fantine! In a special edition of Crosswalk the Musical on last night's Late Late Show, James Corden and company took on Les Misérables in the streets of Paris. Set in an actual crosswalk with the iconic Arc de Triomphe as their backdrop, Corden and friends performed iconic numbers from the musical like "I Dreamed a Dream," "The People's Song" and "One Day More." Take a look at the hilarious video below!



