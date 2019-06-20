Richard Kind Joins Kiss Me, Kate as Second Man, Reunites with Mad About You Co-Star John Pankow

Roundabout Theatre Company's Tony-nominated revival of Kiss Me, Kate has welcomed Tony-nominated actor Richard Kind to the production for the final week and a half of its run at Studio 54. Kind takes over the role of Second Man; he now appears alongside his former Mad About You castmate John Pankow, who plays First Man. Kind replaces Tom McGowan, who was the second man to play the role; he took over for original cast member Lance Coadie Williams in May.



Kind earned a Tony nomination for his turn in Roundabout's revival of The Big Knife. He has also appeared on the Great White Way in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sly Fox, The Producers and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife. In addition to Mad About You, his screen credits include A Serious Man and Inside Out.



The current principal company of Kiss Me, Kate also includes 2019 Tony nominee Kelli O'Hara as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine, Tony nominee Will Chase as Fred Graham/Petruchio, Corbin Bleu as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio, Stephanie Styles as Lois Lane/Bianca, Terence Archie as Harrison Howell, Mel Johnson Jr. as Harry Trevor/Baptista, Adrienne Walker as Hattie and James T. Lane as Paul.



With a score by Cole Porter and a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, newly revised by Amanda Green, Kiss Me, Kate follows a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflicts on- and off-stage between Fred Graham (Chase), the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara).



Directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle and music-directed by Paul Gemignani, the production began previews on February 14 and officially opened on March 14. Its extended run will conclude on June 30.