Heidi Schreck & Broadway Cast of What the Constitution Means to Me to Reprise Performances at Kennedy Center

Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated, Pulitzer-finalist play What the Constitution Means to Me is headed to our nation's capital. The Kennedy Center has announced a limited run of the acclaimed new work, set to appear in the Eisenhower Theater from September 11-22, directly following the conclusion of the Broadway run at the Hayes Theater. Schreck will reprise her Tony-nominated performance alongside fellow Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and New York City high school student Rosdely Ciprian.



"I'm honored to have the opportunity to perform this deeply personal story about our founding document just blocks from where the original Constitution is displayed, and where the leaders who are charged with upholding it live and work," said Schreck. "I have been profoundly moved by how audiences both off and on Broadway have embraced this piece, and I cannot wait to share it with D.C."



Directed by Oliver Butler, What the Constitution Means to Me follows 15-year-old Schreck, who later put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. In the play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances.



As previously reported, the play will make its Los Angeles debut at the Mark Taper Forum next year as part of Center Theatre Group's 2019-2020 season, with casting to be announced.