Odds & Ends: Full Casting Set for First U.K. Revival of Mame Starring Tracie Bennett & More

Full Casting Set for First U.K. Revival of Mame Starring Tracie Bennett

Casting is complete for the highly anticipated new staging of Mame, the U.K.'s first revival, set to play the Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester beginning on September 27 for a run through November 9. The previously announced production, headlined by Tony-nominated and two-time Olivier-winning stage star Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow, Follies), will feature direction by Nick Winston. Joining Bennett in the title role will be Harriet Thorpe (Absolutely Fabulous) as Vera and Olivier winner Tim Flavin (On Your Toes) as Beauregard, with Chase Brown as Older Patrick, Grace Chapman as Gloria Upson, Lauren Chia as Pegeen Ryan, Soo Drouet as Mother Burnside/Madame Branislowski, Jessie May as Agnes Gooch, Hugh Osborne as Dwight Babcock, Lewis Rae as M. Lindsay Woolsey, Pippa Winslow as Mrs. Upson/Sally Cato, Benjamin Wong as Ito and Liam Wrate as Junior Babcock. Harry Cross, Isaac Lancel-Watkinson and Lachlan White will alternate the role of Young Patrick. Completing the cast are Jabari Braham, Aston Newman Hannington and India Thornton.



Casting Announced for European Premiere of Brooklyn the Musical

Casting is set for the upcoming European-premiere staging of the powerhouse musical Brooklyn, set to arrive at the Greenwich Theatre in London on September 27 ahead of a September 30 opening night. The cast will include Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin) as Brooklyn, Emily-Mae (The Producers) as Paradice, Sabrina Aloueche (We Will Rock You) as Faith, John Addison (School of Rock) as Taylor, Andrew Patrick-Walker (Jerry Springer—The Opera) as Street Singer and Jodie Beth Meyer (Tell me on a Sunday) as the Brooklyn alternate. With book, lyrics and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, Brooklyn the Musical follows a band of soulful street singers and storytellers sharing a story of a young Parisian coming to America to search for fame and the father she never knew. Brooklyn debuted on Broadway in 2005, boasting a cast that included Eden Espinosa, Ramona Keller, Karen Olivo, Kevin Anderson and Cleavant Derricks.



Daniel Gerroll to Lead Dr. Glas at Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights Festival

The full lineup of productions has been announced for Theatre Aspen's upcoming Solo Flights, the organization's inaugural one-person show festival, kicking off this September in Colorado. Among the productions is Dr. Glas by Edgar Award-nominated playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, starring Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Daniel Gerroll (Enchanted April). Directed by two-time Obie winner Lisa Peterson, the play will appear for three performances from September 19-21. Based on the classic Scandinavian mystery novel, Dr. Glas is the chilling yet witty love story of a 19th-century physician grappling with the decision of a lifetime. For a look at the full list of productions appearing as part of the Solo Flights festival, click here.