Billy Porter to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

This news will raise you up! Tony-winning Kinky Boots original Billy Porter is among the newly selected icons set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to Variety. He will be honored at a Los Angeles induction ceremony at a date to be announced.



Porter is a longtime stage veteran who earned Hollywood acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for his current turn as Pray Tell on Ryan Murphy's FX series Pose. In addition to his Tony-winning turn as Lola in Kinky Boots, Porter has been seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Grease, Five Guys Named Moe and Miss Saigon. His off-Broadway acting credits include Angels in America, Birdie Blue, Chef's Theater: A Musical Feast, Radiant Baby, Songs for a New World and The Merchant of Venice. He is the author While I Yet Live, which appeared off-Broadway in 2014, and Untitled Sex Project, which is slated to debut off-Broadway this October in a production starring Porter. This summer, Porter will direct Dan McCabe's world premiere play The Purists at Boston's Huntington Theatre Company.



In addition to Porter, Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees with ties to Broadway include Christina Applegate, who earned a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award for her turn in the 2005 revival of Sweet Charity, and comedian Dave Chappelle, who will appear on Broadway this summer for a five-performance engagement at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.