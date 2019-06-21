Leslie Kritzer on How Beetlejuice Is Like Being in College, Having 'Broadway Street Cred' & More

Stage favorite Leslie Kritzer is back on Broadway in the Tony-nominated new musical Beetlejuice as Delia, the role that was originated by Catherine O'Hara in the Tim Burton film of the same name. "It's been a while since I've been in a big Broadway show, and this is a big one," Kritzer said to Paul Wontorek in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "Being on that set every night is a treat. The first time I saw the opening [number], the visuals are just so beautiful that I cried. I literally cried because I've never been in something this beautiful and big and extraordinary. I feel like I'm in like the Haunted Mansion."

Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser in Beetlejuice. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Kritzer knew that she had to stay away from the movie in order to be able to create her own version of Delia, but that didn't stop her from summoning O'Hara's comedy. "Catherine O'Hara is one of the people I have modeled my comedy after and have been inspired by," she said. "I haven't watched the movie in a while because it's very different from the Delia in the show, but I always have her in my mind. When [O'Hara] came to see the show I was like, 'You need to understand that character actresses like me idolize you, and you've paved the way for us.' She was so kind; she's just the best."

Not only does Kritzer get to live out her comedy dreams on stage, she gets to do it alongside a stellar cast. "We're all kooky and love to hang out backstage," Kritzer said. "It feels like college being in each other's rooms like dorms. We're having a blast! It is a truly hysterical and awesome group. Sometimes I'll go to Adam Dannheisser before we walk on and be like, 'We do this for money? I have a topknot and triangle, and I'm about to say hilarious lines and I get paid?' It's amazing."

While Kritzer spends a majority of her time on-stage as Delia, she also gets to surprise audiences as the exciting Miss Argentina in the Netherworld. "Miss Argentina is a nice Easter egg, you don't see her coming," Kritzer said. "She's very different from Delia and I get to be outrageous and dance, it's crazy doing it every night. I also have all that green makeup and my friends who have done Wicked told me it's like I'm dead Elphaba."

Beetlejuice marks Krtizer's seventh Broadway production, which has allowed her to look back and see how far she's come. "I think I've gotten to the age where now I have Broadway street cred," she said. "It's an awesome feeling, I have shorthand with people and I have history here. To have been in the business the long the length that I've been in it is really cool. I think to myself, 'Wow, I've stuck around, good for you. You didn't give up.' I just love what I do."

Be sure to catch Kritzer in Beetlejuice, now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre.

