Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Leslie Kritzer on How Beetlejuice Is Like Being in College, Having 'Broadway Street Cred' & More

Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 21, 2019
Leslie Kritzer
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Stage favorite Leslie Kritzer is back on Broadway in the Tony-nominated new musical Beetlejuice as Delia, the role that was originated by Catherine O'Hara in the Tim Burton film of the same name. "It's been a while since I've been in a big Broadway show, and this is a big one," Kritzer said to Paul Wontorek in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "Being on that set every night is a treat. The first time I saw the opening [number], the visuals are just so beautiful that I cried. I literally cried because I've never been in something this beautiful and big and extraordinary. I feel like I'm in like the Haunted Mansion."

Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser in Beetlejuice. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Kritzer knew that she had to stay away from the movie in order to be able to create her own version of Delia, but that didn't stop her from summoning O'Hara's comedy. "Catherine O'Hara is one of the people I have modeled my comedy after and have been inspired by," she said. "I haven't watched the movie in a while because it's very different from the Delia in the show, but I always have her in my mind. When [O'Hara] came to see the show I was like, 'You need to understand that character actresses like me idolize you, and you've paved the way for us.' She was so kind; she's just the best."

Not only does Kritzer get to live out her comedy dreams on stage, she gets to do it alongside a stellar cast. "We're all kooky and love to hang out backstage," Kritzer said. "It feels like college being in each other's rooms like dorms. We're having a blast! It is a truly hysterical and awesome group. Sometimes I'll go to Adam Dannheisser before we walk on and be like, 'We do this for money? I have a topknot and triangle, and I'm about to say hilarious lines and I get paid?' It's amazing."

While Kritzer spends a majority of her time on-stage as Delia, she also gets to surprise audiences as the exciting Miss Argentina in the Netherworld. "Miss Argentina is a nice Easter egg, you don't see her coming," Kritzer said. "She's very different from Delia and I get to be outrageous and dance, it's crazy doing it every night. I also have all that green makeup and my friends who have done Wicked told me it's like I'm dead Elphaba."

Beetlejuice marks Krtizer's seventh Broadway production, which has allowed her to look back and see how far she's come. "I think I've gotten to the age where now I have Broadway street cred," she said. "It's an awesome feeling, I have shorthand with people and I have history here. To have been in the business the long the length that I've been in it is really cool. I think to myself, 'Wow, I've stuck around, good for you. You didn't give up.' I just love what I do."

Be sure to catch Kritzer in Beetlejuice, now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Watch the full #LiveAtFive episode below!

 

Beetlejuice

A new musical based on the fan-favorite film of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Prom Will End Its Run on Broadway
  2. Hear the People Sing with James Corden in This Les Misérables Edition of Crosswalk the Musical
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway
  4. Andrew Garfield Top Choice to Lead Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! Film; Netflix Will Produce
  5. Hadestown, The Ferryman & More Triumph at 2019 Tony Awards

Star Files

Leslie Kritzer

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Tootsie Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters