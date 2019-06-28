Sponsored
The Cher Show's Dark Lady Ashley Blair Fitzgerald on Finding Her Center in Motherhood

by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 28, 2019
Ashley Blair Fitzgerald
(Photos: Matthew Murphy for Broadway.com)
Ashley Blair Fitzgerald

Ashley Blair Fitzgerald is currently sporting costumes made by Tony-winning designer Bob Mackie and doing flips and tricks as The Dark Lady in The Cher Show. As a standout dancer with her own number, Fitzgerald's road to Broadway has been fueled by her love for both ballet and musical theater, and she has her sister to thank. "I got into dance because my older sister Amanda was a dancer and I, of course, had to do anything she did," the Ellicott City native said. "I followed in her footsteps but really got into like the theater aspect of dance." After doing her landing the role of Kim McAfee in Bye Bye Birdie at the age of seven, Fitzgerald was hooked. "It was clearly a career trajectory as opposed to an after school activity," she said. Fitzgerald continued to attend ballet and Broadway camps every summer which helped her land several national tours post-college including Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Come Fly Away. Now in her third Broadway production, Fitzgerald has become a pro at keeping her dancing body in alignment. "I had a baby, and I had to recalculate everything two years ago," she said. "It was one of the hardest things that I've ever had to do. I had to re-apply everything that I had already learned." As for how it feels to be making a living dancing on the Great White Way eight times a week? "I just feel so darn lucky that I get to share what I love to the people out there. And I get to show them every night how much I love it."

Watch the video below to hear Fitzgerald talk about becoming a mother and more!


Photo Credits: Photographs by Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Grooming: Morgan Mabry | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman & Sydney Goodwin
Video Credits: Directed by Kyle Gaskell | Produced by Paul Wontorek & Caitlin Moynihan | Additional camera: Alexander Goyco | Location: FD Studios

View the Full Gallery Here

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
