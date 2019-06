Rock of Ages has officially returned to the New York stage! The 1987-set musical is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a return run at New World Stages through October 6. Stars CJ Eldred, Mitchell Jarvis, Kirsten Scott and the rest of the cast hit the red carpet for opening night on June 24. Peek the pics, then go see the show!

Rock of Ages choreographer Kelly Devine, scribe Chris D'Arienzo and director Kristin Hanggi get together.

Mitchell Jarvis plays Lonny in Rock of Ages. He reprises his role from the Broadway and original off-Broadway run.

Tiffany Engen plays Regina in Rock of Ages.

Rock of Ages' P.J. Griffith plays Stacee Jaxx.

Rock of Ages' Jeannette Bayardelle plays Justice.