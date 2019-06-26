Casting Announced for Immersive Mamma Mia! Dance Party in London

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to sing out with a super fun group of stars. Casting is here for Mamma Mia! The Party, the new site-specific experience set to debut in London this summer. The previously announced production will begin performances at The O2 on August 29.



The cast will include Fed Zanni as Nikos, Steph Parry as Kate, Joanna Monro as Debbie, AJ Bentley as Adam, Julia Imbach as Kostantina, Elin König Andersson as Bella, Kimberly Powell as Nina, Pauline Stringer as Grandma, Gregor Stewart as Fernando, with Linda John-Pierre playing Debbie at certain performances and Allie Ho Chee playing Bella at certain performances. Also in the cast are Molly Cleere, Jessica Spalis, Dawn Spence and Matthew Wesley. They'll be joined by musicians John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Mark Pusey.



Created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! The Party transforms one of the venues within The O2 into "Nikos' Taverna," allowing guests to feel as though they are right in the heart of a Greek island paradise, sitting around tables in the taverna's courtyard complete with a fountain, olive trees and bougainvillea. Audiences meet Nikos and his family, whose story unfolds as a crowd of 500 indulges in Mediterranean food and drink, with the chance to dance along to ABBA hits.



The London production of Mamma Mia! The Party follows a world premiere staging in Stockholm, Sweden, which opened in January 2016. Check out footage below.



