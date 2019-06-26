Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
A scene from "Mamma Mia! The Party" in Stockholm
(Photo: Dewynters)

Casting Announced for Immersive Mamma Mia! Dance Party in London

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 26, 2019

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to sing out with a super fun group of stars. Casting is here for Mamma Mia! The Party, the new site-specific experience set to debut in London this summer. The previously announced production will begin performances at The O2 on August 29.

The cast will include Fed Zanni as Nikos, Steph Parry as Kate, Joanna Monro as Debbie, AJ Bentley as Adam, Julia Imbach as Kostantina, Elin König Andersson as Bella, Kimberly Powell as Nina, Pauline Stringer as Grandma, Gregor Stewart as Fernando, with Linda John-Pierre playing Debbie at certain performances and Allie Ho Chee playing Bella at certain performances. Also in the cast are Molly Cleere, Jessica Spalis, Dawn Spence and Matthew Wesley. They'll be joined by musicians John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Mark Pusey.

Created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! The Party transforms one of the venues within The O2 into "Nikos' Taverna," allowing guests to feel as though they are right in the heart of a Greek island paradise, sitting around tables in the taverna's courtyard complete with a fountain, olive trees and bougainvillea. Audiences meet Nikos and his family, whose story unfolds as a crowd of 500 indulges in Mediterranean food and drink, with the chance to dance along to ABBA hits.

The London production of Mamma Mia! The Party follows a world premiere staging in Stockholm, Sweden, which opened in January 2016. Check out footage below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Cher Show Sets Final Performance Date on Broadway
  2. The Prom Film to Star Meryl Streep, James Corden, Andrew Rannells & Nicole Kidman
  3. King Kong Will End Its Broadway Reign
  4. Christian Borle Pens Stage Play Featuring Characters from Marvel Comics
  5. Broadway Grosses: Beetlejuice Has Highest-Grossing Week Yet

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters