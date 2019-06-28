Sponsored
Vanessa Carlton Takes First Broadway Bow in Beautiful, with a Surprise Appearance from Stevie Nicks

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 28, 2019
Vanessa Carlton gleams onstage at the Sondheim Theatre
(Photos: Tricia Baron)

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton made her official Broadway debut on June 27 portraying another music star, Carole King, in the hit bio-musical Beautiful at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Carlton was joined onstage by longtime cast members Evan Todd, Kara Lindsay, Ben Jacoby, Paul Anthony Stewart and Liz Larsen for a meaningful curtain call. Carlton was surprised by the presence of friend and fellow music star Stevie Nicks, who attended the performance to cheer Carlton on in her first Broadway gig. Check out the photos below and make plans now to experience Carlton's thrilling turn in Beautiful for yourself.

Castmates Kara Lindsay, Evan Todd, Paul Anthony Stewart & Liz Larsen join Vanessa Carlton for her Broadway bow
Paul Anthony Stewart, Evan Todd, Vanessa Carlton, Liz Larsen, Kara Lindsay & Ben Jacoby join Stevie Nicks backstage
Vanessa Carlton with proud friend Stevie Nicks

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
