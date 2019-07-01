Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Nicholas Podany Set for Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest new shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in! Due to the Fourth of July holiday, there will be no #LiveAtFive episodes July 3-5.

Monday, July 1: Andrew Barth Feldman of Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Barth Feldman is currently making his Broadway debut as the titular character in Dear Evan Hansen. The 17-year-old is the winner of the 2018 Jimmy Awards and is the youngest person to play the lead in the Tony-winning musical. Feldman will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, July 1 to talk all about being on Broadway, his campaign to revive NBC's Smash and more.

Tuesday, July 2: Nicholas Podany of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Nicholas Podany is casting spells on Broadway as Albus Severus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This marks Podany's debut. His screen credits include appearances on I Didn't Do It, Hart of Dixie, Panic and more. He can be seen in the upcoming feature film Summertime Dropouts. Be sure to tune in to this live interview on Tuesday, July 2 to hear what it's like to live in the magical world.

