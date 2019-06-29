Sponsored
Behind the Candelabra Musical in the Works; Producer David Permut Acquires Rights to HBO Film

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 2, 2019

A Liberace musical (or two) has been in the works for some time now, but some creative pieces are now falling into place. According to Showbiz411previously announced producer David Permut has acquired the rights to the HBO film Behind the Candelabra, which starred Michael Douglas as world-famous pianist Liberace and Matt Damon as his lover Scott Thorson.

Though no casting, creative team or timeline has been set, Permut says he wants stage and screen star Bradley Cooper to take on the role of Liberace. Christopher Ashley, the Tony-winning director of the Broadway hit Come From Away, is eyeing the production, which would premiere at La Jolla Playhouse, where he is the artistic director.

Watch the sparkling trailer for HBO's Behind the Candelabra below, and stay tuned for more updates on this long-gestating musical.

Michael Douglas as Liberace in the HBO film "Behind the Candleabra"
(Photo: Claudette Barius/HBO)
