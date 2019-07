Ready to feel like an islander? Broadway.com has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what goes on before and during a performance of the Tony-nominated musical Come From Away, which tells the true story of when 38 planes were directed to Gander, Newfoundland following the events of 9/11. Check out photos of the talented company in action at the Schoenfeld Theatre!

What a view! The company of Come From Away assumes their positions.

Stage manager Arturo E. Porazzi and Sharon Wheatley share a moment backstage.

Come From Away's Jim Walton rolls up his sleeves.

Kiss the cod! Alex Finke shares the spotlight with her nautical scene partner.