Emily Skinner, Krystina Alabado, Heléne Yorke & More Tapped for Devil Wears Prada Musical Readings

Everybody wants to be them! A talent-packed cast is performing readings of The Devil Wears Prada musical this week. The Cher Show's Emily Skinner is starring as fashion magazine titan Miranda Priestly alongside Skinner Mean Girls' Krystina Alabado as Andy Sachs. The Other Two star and Broadway alum Heléne Yorke is playing Emily.



The cast of the reading also features Mario Cantone as Nigel, Etai Benson as Nate, Jo Lampert as Lily and Nicholas Christopher as Christian.The company also includes Sydney Charles, Britney Coleman, Dayna Dantzler, Tyrone Davis Jr., Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager, Katie Lee Hill, Anne Hollister, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Liana Hunt, Christopher Innvar, Blaine Krauss, and Nikka Graff Lanzarone.



As previously announced, Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro is director of the Broadway-aimed new musical. The show, featuring a book by Paul Rudnick, music by Elton John and lyrics by Shaina Taub, is based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling 2003 novel, which was turned into a smash 2006 film, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.



The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy Sachs, a smart but drab aspiring journalist who gets sucked into the glamorous world of the elite fashion magazine Runway and the servitude of its cutthroat editor, Miranda Priestly.



A production timeline and official casting will be announced at a later date.



