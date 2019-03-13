Anna D. Shapiro to Direct Broadway-Bound Devil Wears Prada Musical

Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro has been named director of the Broadway-aimed new musical The Devil Wears Prada. The previously announced tuner, featuring a book by Paul Rudnick, music by Elton John and lyrics by Shaina Taub, is based Lauren Weisberger's bestselling 2003 novel, which was turned into a smash 2006 film.



"I am truly honored to be a part of this incredible project," said Shapiro. "Working with Shaina, Paul and Sir Elton has already proven to be one of the great thrills of my career, and I look forward to bringing Lauren's beloved world to the stage."



Shapiro earned a Tony Award for her direction of August: Osage County, with other main-stem credits including The Motherf**ker with the Hat, Of Mice and Men, This Is Our Youth, Fish in the Dark and Straight White Men. Off-Broadway, she helmed productions of Trafficking in Broken Hearts, Iron, The Pain and the Itch and Domesticated.



The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy Sachs, a smart but drab aspiring journalist who gets sucked into the glamorous world of the elite fashion magazine Runway and the servitude of its cutthroat editor, Miranda Priestly.



A production timeline and casting will be announced at a later date.