Mark Evans to Join Broadway's Waitress as Dr. Pomatter

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 9, 2019
Mark Evans
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Mark Evans is headed back to the stage in a Broadway hit. The New York and West End theater alum will don the stethoscope of Dr. Pomatter in the Tony-nominated musical Waitress beginning on July 23. He'll replace Erich Bergen, who will play his final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre as planned on July 21.

Evans was most recently seen on Broadway in The Play That Goes Wrong. His New York, regional and national touring credits include I Married An Angel, Me and My Girl, Finian's Rainbow, The Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins, The Fix, Aida and Singing in the Rain. He has been seen on the West End stage in Ghost, Wicked, Oklahoma!, Spamalot and The Rocky Horror Show.

Evans will appear in Waitress alongside the previously announced Alison Luff, who will step into the lead role of Jenna beginning on July 23, replacing current star Shoshana Bean.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
