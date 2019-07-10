Jacob Dickey Will Take a Magic Carpet Ride as the New Title Star of Broadway's Aladdin

Current Aladdin ensemble member Jacob Dickey will take over the title role in the Tony-nominated musical beginning on July 16. Ainsley Melham, who currently portrays Aladdin, will take his final bow at the New Amsterdam Theatre on July 14.



Dickey currently covers the roles of Aladdin and Kassim in the Broadway production. He also spent time playing the title role on the North American tour.



Dickey joins a current principal cast that includes Broadway.com vlogger Michael James Scott as Genie, Arielle Jacobs as Princess Jasmine, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, J.C. Montgomery as the Sultan, Mike Longo as Kassim and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.



Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.



Dickey will play a limited engagement through September 12.