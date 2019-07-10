Cast Album Set for Half Time Musical from Prom Creators, Featuring Georgia Engel's Final Performance

Sony Masterworks Broadway has announced the release of an original cast recording of Half Time, a new musical which debuted in 2018 at Paper Mill Playhouse. The album will be released on August 2.



Featuring a book by The Prom collaborators Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls) and additional music by the late Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line) and pop songwriter Ester Dean, Paper Mill's Half Time was directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell (Pretty Woman).



Inspired by the 2008 documentary Gotta Dance, the musical tells the true story of ten senior citizens who audition to dance during half time for a major basketball team. The cast included André De Shields (Hadestown), Lillias White (The Life), Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line) and the late Georgia Engel (The Drowsy Chaperone), who gave her final performance with Half Time.



The album is produced by Sklar and Scott M. Riesett (Ain't Too Proud). Look back at Paper Mill's production below.



