Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Cast Album Set for Half Time Musical from Prom Creators, Featuring Georgia Engel's Final Performance

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 10, 2019
Georgia Engel in "Half Time" at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2018
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Sony Masterworks Broadway has announced the release of an original cast recording of Half Time, a new musical which debuted in 2018 at Paper Mill Playhouse. The album will be released on August 2.

Featuring a book by The Prom collaborators Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls) and additional music by the late Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line) and pop songwriter Ester Dean, Paper Mill's Half Time was directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell (Pretty Woman).

Inspired by the 2008 documentary Gotta Dance, the musical tells the true story of ten senior citizens who audition to dance during half time for a major basketball team. The cast included André De Shields (Hadestown), Lillias White (The Life), Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line) and the late Georgia Engel (The Drowsy Chaperone), who gave her final performance with Half Time.

The album is produced by Sklar and Scott M. Riesett (Ain't Too Proud). Look back at Paper Mill's production below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ivo van Hove's West Side Story to Star Isaac Powell, Shereen Pimentel, Amar Ramasar & More
  2. Gabrielle Carrubba to Take Over as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
  3. Waitress Star Erich Bergen on Why Matinees Rock, the Final Season of Madam Secretary & More
  4. Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo and the Moulin Rouge! Cast Prep for a Spectacular Broadway Run
  5. The Cher Show Will Launch a National Tour in Fall 2020

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Mean Girls Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters