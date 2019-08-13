Paul Alexander Nolan, Joaquina Kalukango & More to Star in Slave Play on Broadway

Casting has been announced for the Broadway transfer of Jeremy O. Harris' acclaimed work Slave Play. The previously announced production, directed by Robert O'Hara, will begin previews on September 10 and open on October 6 at the Golden Theatre.



Reprising their performances from the world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop will be Paul Alexander Nolan (Bright Star) as Jim, Ato Blankson-Wood (The Rolling Stone) as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer (Six Degrees of Separation) as Dustin, Sullivan Jones (The Winning Side) as Phillip, Chalia La Tour (The Good Fight) as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio (King Liz) as Patricia and Annie McNamara (Everyone's Fine With Virginia Woolf) as Alana. They'll be joined by Joaquina Kalukango (The Color Purple) as Kaneisha.



Slave Play follows the lives of six people living at the MacGregor Plantation, where fear and desire entwine in the shadow of the Master's House.



The production is scheduled to play a 17-week limited engagement through January 5, 2020.