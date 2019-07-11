Odds & Ends: Celia Keenan-Bolger, Denée Benton Set for Voice for Choice Benefit Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Celia Keenan-Bolger, Denée Benton Set for Voice for Choice Benefit Concert

A star-studded lineup of performers have signed on to take part in Voice for Choice, a benefit concert presented by The Hysterical Womxn's Society in partnership with the ACLU of New York to support reproductive rights. The one-night-only event, scheduled for July 29 at 7:00pm at the Cutting Room, will put a spotlight on strong voices in the Broadway community through musical performances, personal testimonials and other special appearances. Stars slated to participate include Celia Keenan-Bolger, Denée Benton, Maybe Burke, Betty Gilpin, Morgan James, Storm Lever, Caissie Levy, Ana Nogueira, Okieriete Onaodowan, Aneesh Sheth and Ali Stroker. The program will also highlight the work of Dr. Linda Prine, NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman and many more accomplished activists, fighting every day for the protection of reproductive rights and access to reproductive health programs.



Valisia LaKae to Star as Lorraine Hansberry in World Premiere Play Sweet Lorraine

Valisia LaKae, a Tony-nominated breakout star of Motown The Musical, has booked an exciting new stage gig. LaKae will star as iconic playwright Lorraine Hansberry in the world premiere play Sweet Lorraine, set to play five performances at NYC's Clemente Velez Cultural Center from August 9-25. Christopher Augustin (Dreamgirls) will co-star as acclaimed scribe James Baldwin. Directed and co-written by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj with Adam Mace, Sweet Lorraine is a theatrical interpretation of the final conversation had between best friends Lorraine Hansberry and James Baldwin in Hansberry's New York City hospital room in January 1965. The play, which is set one week prior to Hansberry's passing from pancreatic cancer, explores the complex and often heated relationship between these two prolific, creative giants and American artists.



Denise Nickerson, Violet in Willy Wonka Film & Broadway Alum, Dies at 62

Denise Nickerson, the standout actress who earned acclaim at a young age as Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, died on July 10 following a stroke, according to Variety. Nickerson was 62. In addition to her screenwork, Nickerson appeared on Broadway in the ensemble of Sherry! (1967) and as Rebecca Gibbs in a revival of Our Town (1969). She also infamously portrayed the title role in the Broadway-aimed out-of-town run of John Barry and Alan Jay Lerner's notorious flop Lolita, My Love (1971). Nickerson is survived by her son, Josh, and daughter-in-law, Jasmine.