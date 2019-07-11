Neil Simon Theatre Marquee Lights to Be Dimmed in Memory of Annie Creator Martin Charnin

The Broadway League has announced the dimming of the Neil Simon Theatre's marquee lights on July 12 at 7:45pm in memory of Martin Charnin, who passed away on July 6 at age 84. The Neil Simon (previously named the Alvin) was the original home of Annie, the musical which Charnin famously co-created.



"Martin Charnin's words and lyrics touched generations including countless theatergoers who can proudly say that his work introduced them to Broadway and paved the way to a life of attending shows," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. "His creativity, enthusiasm and dedication to the industry have had a lasting impact and his work will continue to delight audiences for decades to come."



Charnin received a Tony Award for Best Original Score as the lyricist of Annie (1977), for which he was also Tony-nominated as director. He also earned Tony noms as book writer and director of The First (1982).



Charnin is survived by his wife, Shelly Burch, two children, Randy and Sasha, and three grandchildren, Maxwell, Gus and Oliver.