Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton & Tom Hiddleston in "Betrayal"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Betrayal Starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 15, 2019

Tickets are now on sale for the acclaimed new staging of Harold Pinter's drama Betrayal, set to arrive on Broadway later this summer. Jamie Lloyd will repeat his work as director from a recently concluded West End run, with stars Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox returning to the roles of Robert, Emma and Jerry, respectively. All three actors will make their Broadway debuts in the production, scheduled to begin previews on August 14 and open on September 5 at the Jacobs Theatre.

Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, captured in reverse chronological order. The play was first produced by the National Theatre in 1978, followed by the Broadway premiere a year later. 

The cast will also include Eddie Arnold (Journey's End) as the Waiter. The production will feature scenic/costume design by Soutra Gilmour, sound design/music by Ben and Max Ringham and lighting design by Jon Clark.

Betrayal will play a 17-week limited engagement through December 8.

Betrayal

Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox star in Harold Pinter's classic drama.
Newsletters