Sas Goldberg, Danny Burstein, Kerry Butler and April Matthis
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com, c/o Polk & Co.)

Moulin Rouge! Standout Danny Burstein, Beetlejuice's Kerry Butler & More to Appear on This Week's Broadway.com #LiveAtFive

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 15, 2019

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest new shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, July 15: Sas Goldberg of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

Sas Goldberg can currently be seen off-Broadway in MCC Theater's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow MoscowShe made her Broadway debut in Significant Other. Her other stage credits include appearing in Stunning and writing the book to the upcoming Mystic Pizza musical. Goldberg has been seen on screen in The Battery's Down, Odd Mom Out and is currently on American Princess. Be sure to watch her live interview on Monday, July 15!

Tuesday, July 16: Danny Burstein of Moulin Rouge!

Danny Burstein, who will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, July 16, is bringing Harold Zidler to life in Moulin Rouge!, which is currently in previews before its official opening on July 25. He is a six-time Tony nominee for his turns in Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Golden Boy, Follies, South Pacific and The Drowsy Chaperone. Moulin Rouge! marks his 18th Broadway show in a resumé that includes My Fair Lady, Company, Titanic and more. Don't miss out on this exciting live interview to hear all about the new musical.

Wednesday, June 17: Kerry Butler of Beetlejuice

Kerry Butler is learning all about the after-life in Beetlejuice and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, July 17 to tell us all about it! Tony-nominated for her role in Xanadu, Butler's Broadway credits inclulde Mean Girls, Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can, Rock of Ages, Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast and so much more. Beetlejuice marks Butler's 12th Broadway production. Set your alarms to watch this live interview to hear what it's really like to work in the Netherworld.

Thursday, July 18: April Matthis of Toni Stone

April Matthis is starring as the titular role in off-Broadway's Toni Stone, telling the true story of first woman to play professional baseball as a part of the Negro League. She has been seen off-Broadway in Everyone's Fine With Virginia Woolf, Measure for Measure, Signature Plays, Antlia Pneumatica, Iowa, On the Levee, The Sound and the Furyand Fondly, Collette Richland. She received a 2015 Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance. Tune in to watch her #LiveAtFive interview on Thursday, July 18 to learn what it's like to bring this incredible story to the stage. 

P.S. Did you know that #LiveAtFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.

Newsletters