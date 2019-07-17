Award-Winning Documentary You Are Here: A Come From Away Story to Play U.S. Theaters on September 11

This fall, American audiences will have the chance to see an award-winning film about the events that inspired the musical Come From Away. You Are Here: A Come From Away Story, which debuted to acclaim in Canada last year, will play U.S. cinemas for one night only on September 11, 2019, courtesy of Fathom Events.



The documentary centers on the hundreds of strangers that arrived in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, unannounced after being forced to land there due to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. In the film, flight crew, passengers and Gander residents look back on their experiences.



David Hein and Irene Sankoff's musical Come From Away, which recounts this unique series of events, opened at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre on March 12, 2017, earning seven Tony Award nominations and winning for director Christopher Ashley.



You Are Here has been recognized with multiple awards including the 2019 Best Documentary Program and Best Picture Editing honors from the Canadian Screen Awards; the 2018 Audience Choice Best Documentary Award from Cinefest Sudbury; and the jury prize from BANFF World Media Festival.



For more information on the film and where to watch it, click here. Check out the trailer for You Are Here below.



