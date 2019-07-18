To Life! See Joel Grey & the Cast of the Yiddish-Language Fiddler Celebrate One Year Off-Broadway

Now that's a lot of bottle-dancing, sunrises and sunsets! The acclaimed Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof celebrated its one-year anniversary off-Broadway on July 17. Prior to moving to its current home at Stage 42, the moving revival, which is directed by Oscar and Tony winner Joel Grey, first opened at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on July 15, 2018. Grey joined stars Steven Skybell, Jackie Hoffman, Jennifer Babiak, Rachel Zatcoff, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Rosie Jo Neddy, Ben Liebert, Drew Seigla and the rest of the company following the performance to take in a year of performing the evocative staging of the celebrated musical. Take a look at the fun shots from the big night, and experience Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (fear not—there are supertitles!) at Stage 42!

Director Joel Grey takes the stage.

Mazel tov! Star Steven Skybell breaks it down.