Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

An Officer and a Gentleman Musical to Launch North American Tour in 2020

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 18, 2019
Production art for "An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical"
(Provided by Bond Theatrical Group)

On the heels of an acclaimed U.K. debut, the new musical adaptation of the beloved 1982 film An Officer and a Gentleman will launch a North American tour in the fall of 2020. The musical features a book and direction by three-time Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and a score comprised of 1980s hits.

An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical tells the story of Zack Mayo, who is in training to become a U.S. Navy Pilot. When Zack rolls into boot camp with a bit too much of a swagger, drill Sergeant Foley doesn’t make life easy for him. When he falls for local girl Paula Pokrifki and tragedy befalls his friend and fellow candidate, Zack realizes the importance of love and friendship and finds the courage to be himself and win the heart of the woman he loves. The film An Officer and a Gentleman starred Richard Gere and Debra Winger.

The musical will feature choreography by Patricia Wilcox and music supervision/arrangements by Dan Lipton, with orchestrations and additional arrangements by George Dyer.

Casting and a tour schedule will be announced at a later date. Till then, check out footage from the U.K. production below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Taylor Swift & Jennifer Hudson on Starring in the Cats Film: 'Instantly I Felt the Pressure'
  2. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to Close After Six Years on Broadway
  3. Love, Simon Star Nick Robinson to Replace Will Pullen in Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird
  4. Harry Styles Tapped to Play Prince Eric in Live-Action Little Mermaid
  5. Sara Bareilles' Broadway Musical Waitress Will End Its Run

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters