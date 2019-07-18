An Officer and a Gentleman Musical to Launch North American Tour in 2020

On the heels of an acclaimed U.K. debut, the new musical adaptation of the beloved 1982 film An Officer and a Gentleman will launch a North American tour in the fall of 2020. The musical features a book and direction by three-time Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and a score comprised of 1980s hits.



An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical tells the story of Zack Mayo, who is in training to become a U.S. Navy Pilot. When Zack rolls into boot camp with a bit too much of a swagger, drill Sergeant Foley doesn’t make life easy for him. When he falls for local girl Paula Pokrifki and tragedy befalls his friend and fellow candidate, Zack realizes the importance of love and friendship and finds the courage to be himself and win the heart of the woman he loves. The film An Officer and a Gentleman starred Richard Gere and Debra Winger.



The musical will feature choreography by Patricia Wilcox and music supervision/arrangements by Dan Lipton, with orchestrations and additional arrangements by George Dyer.



Casting and a tour schedule will be announced at a later date. Till then, check out footage from the U.K. production below.



