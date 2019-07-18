Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Behind-the-Scenes Book Sets November Publication Date

Scholastic has announced a November 5 publication date for the new book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey: Behind the Scenes of the Award-Winning Stage Production. Written by Jody Revenson, the book tells the official story of the record-breaking, award-winning play and its journey to the stage.



Filled with photography, interviews and never-before-seen sketches, notes and candid backstage photos, the book explores the Tony-winning two-part epic Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from the earliest phases of development with producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, to the crafting of the eighth Harry Potter story with J.K. Rowling, director John Tiffany and playwright Jack Thorne, and ultimately the gathering an extraordinary team of artists and actors who, together, brought this new part of Harry Potter's story to life.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child began Broadway previews on March 16, 2018 and officially opened at the Lyric Theatre on April 22, taking home six 2018 Tony Awards including Best Play. The current cast is headed by Broadway.com vlogger James Snyder as Harry Potter.



Scholastic's new book is currently available for pre-order.

