Tituss Burgess

Wake from Your Slumber & Watch Tituss Burgess' Trump-Centric '45' Music Video from His Upcoming EP Saint Tituss

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 18, 2019

Watch out, "Peeno Noir"—Tituss Burgess has got a brand-new music video out on the Interwebs! The Broadway alum and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Emmy nominee has an EP called Saint Tituss scheduled to drop on July 26, and the first single comes complete with a "this is your political wake-up call" music video. "45," which features the rap stylings of Daniel J. Watts, is clearly about Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States. Check out the evocative video, and look out to hear Burgess' golden pipes on Saint Tituss on July 26!

