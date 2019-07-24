Beetlejuice Standout Leslie Kritzer Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Leslie Kritzer, the multi-talented star who is currently delighting audiences as Delia in the Tony-nominated musical Beetlejuice, has signed on to lead Broadway.com's latest vlog, "Seize the Day-O," beginning on July 30. The vlog will follow Kritzer and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Winter Garden Theatre, where the new musical is playing to thrilled audiences eight times a week.



Based on Tim Burton's hit 1988 film and directed by Alex Timbers, Beetlejuice tells the story of a ghost-with-the-most who causes mysterious and hilarious hijinks in the lives of a colorful group of characters.



In addition to her turn in Beetlejuice, Kritzer has been seen on Broadway in Something Rotten!, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, A Catered Affair, Legally Blonde and Hairspray. Her off-Broadway credits include a Lortel-winning turn in The Robber Bridegroom, as well as performances in Gigantic, Rooms: A Rock Romance, Piece of My Heart, Nobody Loves You, The Memory Show, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Bat Boy and Godspell.



Tune in and watch Kritzer take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the new musical that is playing to excited crowds every night. "Seize the Day-O" will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.