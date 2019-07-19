See Pretty Woman Star Orfeh Receive a Sardi's Caricature

She's the queen of Rodeo Drive, baby, and now her portrait will hang in one of the Theater District's most celebrated haunts! Pretty Woman star Orfeh received a Sardi's caricature on July 18. Her husband and Pretty Woman leading man Andy Karl as well as stars Samantha Barks, Eric Anderson and the rest of the company were in attendance to celebrate the Tony nominee's big Broadway milestone. Check out the fab photos, and don't miss Pretty Woman at the Nederlander Theatre through August 18.

Theater couple Orfeh and Andy Karl are all smiles at Sardi's.