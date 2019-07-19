Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Pretty Woman Star Orfeh Receive a Sardi's Caricature

Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 19, 2019
Orfeh
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

She's the queen of Rodeo Drive, baby, and now her portrait will hang in one of the Theater District's most celebrated haunts! Pretty Woman star Orfeh received a Sardi's caricature on July 18. Her husband and Pretty Woman leading man Andy Karl as well as stars Samantha Barks, Eric Anderson and the rest of the company were in attendance to celebrate the Tony nominee's big Broadway milestone. Check out the fab photos, and don't miss Pretty Woman at the Nederlander Theatre through August 18.

Theater couple Orfeh and Andy Karl are all smiles at Sardi's.
The Pretty Woman family, including original stars Karl and Samantha Barks, came out in full force to celebrate Orfeh! Catch them at the Nederlander Theatre through August 18.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Taylor Swift & Jennifer Hudson on Starring in the Cats Film: 'Instantly I Felt the Pressure'
  2. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to Close After Six Years on Broadway
  3. Love, Simon Star Nick Robinson to Replace Will Pullen in Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird
  4. Award-Winning Documentary You Are Here: A Come From Away Story to Play U.S. Theaters on September 11
  5. The Prince of Egypt Stage Musical Sets Initial Casting for U.K. Premiere in London's West End

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters