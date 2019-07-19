Tickets Are Now on Sale for Adam Gwon's New Musical Scotland, PA Starring Ryan McCartan & Taylor Iman Jones

Tickets are now on sale for Scotland, PA, a new musical from acclaimed composer Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days), set to make its world premiere with Roundabout Theatre Company this fall. The off-Broadway production, directed by Tony nominee Lonny Price, choreographed by Josh Rhodes and music-directed by Vadim Feichtner, will begin previews on September 14 and open on October 23 at the Laura Pels Theatre. Ryan McCartan (Wicked) and Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels) will star.



Featuring a book by Michael Mitnick (Fly by Night), Scotland, PA is a modern retelling of Shakespeare's Macbeth set in a sleepy Pennsylvania town, where a burger-joint manager and his wife cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the tempting American dream.



Joining McCartan and Jones in the cast will be Tony nominee Megan Lawrence, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Alysha Umphress, Jeb Brown, Lacretta, Will Meyers, Wonu Ogunfowora, David Rossmer and Kaleb Wells.



The Scotland, PA creative team includes Anna Louizos (scenic design), Tracy Christensen (costume design), Jeanette Yew (lighting design) and Jon Weston (sound design). The production will feature orchestrations by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.