Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Alex Brightman & Susan Blackwell
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Watch Beetlejuice Star Alex Brightman's Impeccable Celebrity Prank & More on Side By Side

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 24, 2019
Alex Brightman
in Beetlejuice (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Hey folks! Two-time Tony nominee Alex Brightman is landing belly laughs as the delightfully creepy titular character in Beeteljuice at the Winter Garden Theatre. Brightman recently took a break from  "the whole being dead thing" to nom on some of his favorite seafood eats at The Mermaid Inn, his "favorite place in New York City, maybe the country," with Susan Blackwell on the season premiere of Side By Side. Get ready for saaangin', quite the fart horror story and an epic prank call to one of his Co-Op co-stars.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Brightman is known around the Broadway boards as a good guy, but he did have one special diva request growing up: "I want you all to call me Brandon." 

His method for recovering from letting out an undeniably loud, disgusting fart? Pretend to pass out to earn sympathy. 

He can create Pentatonix-style back-up vocals to any song.

You haveto see him prank call one of his Co-Op co-stars.

All in all, we are (still) obsessed with Alex Brightman. 

Catch him in Beetlejuice at the Winter Garden Theatre, and watch the full episode below!

Beetlejuice

The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this hilarious new musical comedy based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Little Shop of Horrors Set for Off-Broadway Revival with Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard & Christian Borle
  2. Ann Sanders & Ivan Hernandez to Replace Jennifer Laura Thompson & Michael Park in Dear Evan Hansen
  3. Cynthia Erivo Is American Freedom Fighter Harriet Tubman in First Trailer for Harriet
  4. Lauren Ridloff Cast as Marvel's First Deaf Superhero
  5. Broadway Grosses: Beetlejuice Surpasses a Million Dollars in Highest-Grossing Week

Star Files

Alex Brightman
Newsletters