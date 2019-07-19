Starry New York Premiere of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Receives Extension

The acclaimed New York premiere staging of Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow has been extended by MCC Theater. Originally announced to run through August 3, Trip Cullman's celebrated production will now conclude its engagement at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater on August 17.



Feiffer's contemporary reimagining of Chekhov's Three Sisters follows the joys and heartbreaks of one lovably dysfunctional family over the course of several pivotal years in a world that proves to be eerily similar to the one we live in today.



The cast of theater vets includes Tony nominee Steven Boyer, Sas Goldberg, Greg Hildreth, Ryan Spahn, Tavi Gevinson, Ako, Rebecca Henderson, Matthew Jeffers, Gene Jones, Alfredo Narciso, Chris Perfetti and Ray Anthony Thomas.



The play features scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton and sound design by Darron L. West.



Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow is presented in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival, where the play made its world premiere.