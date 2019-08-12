The Great Society Completes Casting for Broadway Premiere

Full casting has been announced for The Great Society, the sequel to Robert Schenkkan's Tony-winning play All the Way, set to arrive on Broadway this fall. The previously announced production, directed by Bill Rauch, will play a 12-week limited run from September 6 through November 30, with an official opening night set for October 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.



Newly announced cast members include David Garrison (Wicked) as Richard Nixon, Barbara Garrick (A Thousand Clowns) as Ladybird Johnson, Marchánt Davis (The Day Shall Come) as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra (Lucky Guy) as Adam Walinsky, Ty Jones (Henry IV) as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, Christopher Livingston (Something Clean) as James Bevel, Angela Pierce (The Deuce) as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch (Junk) as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter (In the Continuum) as Coretta Scott King and Tramell Tillman (Carmen Jones) as Bob Moses, with Ted Deasy (Days to Come) and Robyn Kerr (Pride and Prejudice) comprising the ensemble.



They join a previously announced cast that includes Brian Cox as President Lyndon Baines Johnson, Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey, Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover and Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen.



Capturing Johnson's passionate and aggressive attempts to build a great society for all, the new play follows his epic triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the destruction of Vietnam and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known—with one man at the center of it all: LBJ.



The Great Society will feature scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by David Weiner, projection design by Victoria Sagady and sound design/original music by Paul James Prendergast.