Jeremy Herrin's Tony-Nominated Broadway Staging of Noises Off Is Headed to the West End

Director Jeremy Herrin's acclaimed staging of Michael Frayn's Noises Off is West End-bound. Following a 2016 Tony-nominated Broadway revival, which is currently playing a sold-out run at London's Lyric Hammersmith, the hit production will now move to the West End's Garrick Theatre for a limited engagement from September 27, 2019 through January 4, 2020.



Reprising their roles from the Lyric Hammersmith staging will be Meera Syal (Beautiful Thing) as Dotty Otley, Lloyd Owen (Cleaning Up) as Lloyd Dallas, Daniel Rigby (Eric & Ernie) as Garry Lejeune and Simon Rouse (Hangmen) as Selsdon Mowbray.



Noises Off follows a director and his group of actors just hours before the opening-night performance of the farce Nothing On. Lines are forgotten, love triangles are unraveling and sardines are flying everywhere.



Further casting for the West End transfer will be announced at a later date.