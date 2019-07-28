Cursed Child Star James Snyder, Emmy Nominee Jackie Hoffman & More Set for Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, July 29: Brennin Hunt of Pretty Woman

Brennin Hunt is currently making his Broadway debut as Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman. Most recently seen as Roger in Fox's Rent Live!, Hunt is known for being a country music singer-songwriter. He also competed on the debut season of The X-Factor. Be sure to tune in on Monday, July 30 to hear what it's like to join Rodeo Drive.

Tuesday, July 30: Sierra Boggess on her upcoming Feinstein's/54 Below Concert

Sierra Boggess will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, July 30 to talk all about her upcoming concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below. Known for starring turns in Broadway's The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Shoulda Been You and Masterclass, Boggess will be fresh off of a run of Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl. Watch her live interview to hear this Broadway vet talk more about creating her own solo show!

Wednesday, July 31: James Snyder of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

James Snyder is bringing magic to life as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway and will be on #LiveAtFive on Wednesday, July 31 to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday! Snyder is a current Broadway.com vlogger and is known for his Broadway roles in If/Then, In Transit and Cry-Baby. He has been seen onscreen in She's the Man, The Good Wife, Rizolli & Isles and so much more. Get your time-turners ready because you're not going to want to miss this magical live interview.

Thursday, July 25: Jackie Hoffman of Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof

Jackie Hoffman is toasting to life as Yente in the Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof, which just celebrated its one-year anniversary, and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Thursday, July 25. Hoffman has been seen on Broadway in Hairspray, Xanadu, The Addams Family, On the Town and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Her screen credits include One Life to Live, Billy Green, The New Normal, Feud: Bette and Joan and more. Don't miss out on this live interview!

