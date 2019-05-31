Hollywood Bowl's Into the Woods Adds Sutton Foster, Hailey Kilgore, Skylar Astin & Cheyenne Jackson

An A-list group of stage stars have joined the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Into the Woods. The previously announced production, featuring direction and choreography by Tony nominee Robert Longbottom and musical direction by Kevin Stites, will run from July 26-28.



Newly announced stars include two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (upcoming star of The Music Man) as The Baker's Wife, Tony winner Anthony Crivello (Kiss of the Spider Woman) as the Mysterious Man, Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island) as Rapunzel, Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening, the upcoming Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as The Baker, Sierra Boggess (School of Rock) as Cinderella, Chris Carmack (Nashville, Entertaining Mr. Sloane) as Rapunzel's Prince and Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu) as Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf.



They join a previously announced slate of stars that includes Tony winner Patina Miller (Pippin, Madam Secretary) as The Witch, Gaten Matarazzo (Les Misérables, Stranger Things) as Jack and Shanice Williams (The Wiz Live!) as Little Red. Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg (The View) will voice the role of The Giant.



Featuring a Tony-winning book by James Lapine and a Tony-winning score by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods offers an unconventional musical retelling of classic fairy tale stories. The tuner debuted on Broadway in 1987 and was made into a major motion picture in 2014.