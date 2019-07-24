Sponsored
The Hunt Is On! Broadway Bounty Hunter, Starring Annie Golden, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 24, 2019
The cast of Broadway Bounty Hunter at the curtain call
(Photos: Janie Willison)

The hunt is officially on for the cast of off-Broadway's Broadway Bounty Hunter. The new musical, written by Joe Iconis, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Lance Rubin, features music by Tony nominee Iconis. Starring stage and screen star Annie Golden, Broadway Bounty Hunter also features two-time Tony nominee Brad Oscar, Christina Sajous and Alan H. Green. The cast and creative team got together to celebrate the show's opening on July 23. Check out the photos, and be sure to head on down to Greenwich House Theater to see it for yourself.

Stars Brad Oscar, Annie Golden and Alan H. Green.
Director Jen Werner with co-writers Lance Rubin, Joe Iconis and Jason "Sweettooth" Williams

Broadway Bounty Hunter

Annie Golden stars in Joe Iconis' electric new musical comedy.
