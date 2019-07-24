The Hunt Is On! Broadway Bounty Hunter, Starring Annie Golden, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

The hunt is officially on for the cast of off-Broadway's Broadway Bounty Hunter. The new musical, written by Joe Iconis, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Lance Rubin, features music by Tony nominee Iconis. Starring stage and screen star Annie Golden, Broadway Bounty Hunter also features two-time Tony nominee Brad Oscar, Christina Sajous and Alan H. Green. The cast and creative team got together to celebrate the show's opening on July 23. Check out the photos, and be sure to head on down to Greenwich House Theater to see it for yourself.

