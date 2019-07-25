Harry Connick Jr. Set to Return to Broadway in A Celebration of Cole Porter

Two-time Tony nominee Harry Connick Jr. is headed back to Broadway. The Grammy and Emmy winner will star in the solo show Harry Connick Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter in December at the Nederlander Theatre. Prior to Broadway, the show will have its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21 and 22.



Additionally, Connick Jr. will release his forthcoming album—his first album from Verve Records—True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter this October. Both the album and the show breathe new life into popular tunes, including “Anything Goes” and “You Do Something To Me.”

Though he’s best known as a jazzy crooner, Connick Jr. is a two-time Tony nominee as both a composer and performer: for the score of the 2001 musical Thou Shalt Not and his leading performance in The Pajama Game in 2006. He has also played sold-out concert runs on the Great White Way in 1990 and 2010. He was last seen on Broadway in 2011, when he starred as Dr. Mark Bruckner in a re-imagined Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Exact dates for this engagement will be announced at a later time. The Nederlander Theatre is the current home of Pretty Woman, which will close on August 18.