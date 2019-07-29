Wicked's Gizel Jiménez on How Her Nessarose Is Different & Her Superhero Fantasy

It's been quite the year for Gizel Jiménez: She earned Drama Desk and Lortel nominations for her star turn in off-Broadway's Miss You Like Hell, joined the cast of Avenue Q as Kate Monster, and now she's appearing as Nessarose in Wicked, which marks her Broadway debut. "When I was in high school I was super obsessed with Wicked," she said to Paul Wontorek in a recent episode of Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "I had never seen the show and I had my own vision of what the show looked like based on the music. We took a trip to new York and we saw Wicked and I was in the mezzanine and it was amazing. I cried. It was everything I wanted it to be and more. To see two women telling a story, and not having it to do with a man, but to do with friendship was incredible.I really am excited for the future because I think there will be even more shows with women leading them."

When Jiménez first joined Wicked, she had to first acquaint herself with the giant that is the Gershwin Theatre. "It's epic. The building takes up two streets," she said. "I got lost the first time. I was like, 'How do I get here? How do I get to stage left?' It’s a maze."

In addition to finding her way around the building, Jiménez has also found great joy in the representation she's bringing to the role. "A lot of people ask about my hair," she said. "They ask if it’s a wig and why its different than all the other Nessas. They wanted to use my hair instead of giving me a wig, which is so cool. It’s like they’re seeing themselves up there on stage. Its such a simple thing that you don’t think about, but when they bring it to you attention you realize you're making a difference."

In addition to living in Oz, Jiménez recently took part in a reading of the upcoming Tick, Tick... Boom! movie, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. "Andrew Garfield is a dream," she said. "I didn't know him before and when he spoke in his British accent after acting with an American one my mind was blown. I'm not saying more because I don't want to embarrass myself, but I really like Andrew and Lin [-Manuel Miranda] and the whole story."

Jiménez is definitely keeping busy, but she already is dreaming up some new projects. "I would love to originate a show on Broadway," she said. "I would love to play a superhero on a TV show or in a movie and have a cool costume. I want to be like Eleven from Stranger Things and just look and something crazy happens like an explosion. That would be so fun."

Catch Jiménez in Wicked, playing at the Gershwin Theatre.

Watch the full #LiveAtFive interview below!