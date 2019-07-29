Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Open in Australia in 2021

Moulin Rouge! is headed Down Under. The new Broadway sensation will receive an Australian staging at Melbourne's Regent Theatre in 2021, producers have announced. An exact performance schedule and casting for the production are to come.



Currently playing to sold-out houses at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway where it opened on July 25, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the 2001 major motion picture by Baz Luhrmann.



Set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris at the turn of the century, Moulin Rouge! The Musical follows an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian, and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine. Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler; the brilliant, starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec; the greatest tango dancer—and gigolo—in all of Paris, Santiago; the tempting Nini; and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.



As was the case in the movie, the stage musical's score features some of the most beloved popular music of the past 50 years.



Moulin Rouge! The Musical features a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Justin Levine is the show's music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger, with Matt Stine as music producer. The show's design team includes Derek McLane (scenic design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Justin Townsend (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design) and David Brian Brown (wig and hair design).