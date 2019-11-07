Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer & More to Star in The Minutes on Broadway

Tony-winning writer and actor Tracy Letts will lead the cast of his Pulitzer-finalist play The Minutes on Broadway next year. Letts will be joined by Tony winner Jessie Mueller and Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer in the previously announced production, directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, scheduled to begin previews on February 25, 2020 and officially open on March 15 at the Cort Theatre.



The Minutes will also feature two stars of Letts' current Broadway play Linda Vista, Ian Barford and Sally Murphy, along with Tony winner Blair Brown (Mary Page Marlowe), two-time Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway), Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird) and Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird).



Described as a comedy, The Minutes refracts the current state of America and our politics through a town meeting in the small fictional city of Big Cherry.



The design team will be announced at a later date.