Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer & More to Star in The Minutes on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 7, 2019
Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller & Armie Hammer
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney & Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Tony-winning writer and actor Tracy Letts will lead the cast of his Pulitzer-finalist play The Minutes on Broadway next year. Letts will be joined by Tony winner Jessie Mueller and Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer in the previously announced production, directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, scheduled to begin previews on February 25, 2020 and officially open on March 15 at the Cort Theatre.

The Minutes will also feature two stars of Letts' current Broadway play Linda Vista, Ian Barford and Sally Murphy, along with Tony winner Blair Brown (Mary Page Marlowe), two-time Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway), Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird) and Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird).

Described as a comedy, The Minutes refracts the current state of America and our politics through a town meeting in the small fictional city of Big Cherry.

The design team will be announced at a later date.

The Minutes

Tracy Letts' new comedy arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Come From Away Star Jenn Colella Readies for Take Off from the Show that Made Her a 'Better Actor, Singer and Person'
  2. Watch Tina Star Adrienne Warren's Roof-Raising Rendition of 'Proud Mary'
  3. Get a First Look at Danielle Wade, Mariah Rose Faith & More in the Mean Girls Tour
  4. Meet Your Top 10 Semi-Finalists in The Search for Roxie and Vote for Your Favorite Three!
  5. Tom Hiddleston, Maggie Smith Shortlisted for 2019 Evening Standard Awards; Downstate Leads with 4 Nods

Star Files

Ian Barford
Blair Brown
Armie Hammer
Tracy Letts
Danny McCarthy
Jessie Mueller
Sally Murphy
Austin Pendleton
Newsletters